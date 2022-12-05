Revolutionary changes in Teaching-Learning Process in past decade: NITW Prof

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:13 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

NITW Prof Suresh Babu addressing the FDP at KITSW on Monday

Warangal: National Institute of Technology, Warangal, Professor and Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering Dr V Suresh Babu said the Teaching-Learning Process had undergone revolutionary changes in the last decade with traditional methods getting obsolete in the current scenario, especially in outcome based education systems.

The Department of Mechanical Engineering (ME) of the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Warangal, and Department of Mechanical Engineering of the NIT, Warangal, are jointly organising a national level Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘’Innovations in Teaching Learning Process in Mechanical Engineering (ITLPME-2022)” from December 5 to 9.

After inaugurating the programme here on Monday, Dr Suresh Babu said the TLP had changed from teacher centric to learner centric. He has detailed the latest software tools, advanced technologies in their TLP for the present OBE system.

Dr K Raja Narender Reddy from the ME department of KITS said the department had received a DST-SERB project worth Rs 15 lakh for the academic year 2022-23. Giving presidential remarks, KITS Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said the institute had been implementing the OBE system since 2014.

KITSW academic and research coordinator, Prof R V Chalam, FDP coordinators Dr U Shrinivas Balraj, NITW, Associate Professor of ME, Dr Karthik Balasubramanian, Head, Department of Physical Sciences, Dr D Prabhakara Chary, and more than 50 faculty members attended the FDP.