Rewind: Let languages thrive

Languages with more speakers, like Hindi and English, may not die out, but they can overshadow regional languages, eroding the multicultural essence and creating a more homogeneous society

By Rituparna Kaushik, Rajitha Venugopal

As another International Mother Language Day (Feb 21) went by, and the run-up to the general elections began with its loud rhetoric and theatrics, there was an evident display of the power of language. Language in any society is not merely a tool for communication but is intrinsically political, has been used politically and has its politics of use. The context of declaring International Mother Language Day was also a political one. The date is a commemoration of the struggle for the recognition of the Bangla language by the people of East Pakistan in 1952, and the strong language movement that followed, eventually leading to the creation of a new nation-state in 1971.

Conflicts based on language and majoritarianism have affected several other countries as well, where linguistic and cultural minorities have felt excluded and threatened due to the imposition of the majoritarian language touted as the state’s language. Though late, the UN in 1999 recognised the need to celebrate diversity and inclusion of linguistic identities amid multiculturalism, perhaps realising the immense political power of languages. Inherent to any language debate is the fact that all languages have always been in a state of flux, undergoing cultural influences and exchanges, evolving and eventually being standardised through institutionalisation, and then reinforced through narrative and practice.

Language Colonisation

India, recognising the significance of linguistic, social and political harmony, has embraced a comprehensive language policy that acknowledges the presence of multiple official languages. This commitment underscores the government’s dedication to preserving India’s diverse linguistic heritage and promoting inclusivity. However, within this rich tapestry of languages and cultures, a pressing concern has emerged: the gradual decline of regional languages. Despite the reorganisation of States based on language post-independence, regional languages not listed in the 8th Schedule are experiencing diminishing usage and reluctance among speakers. This trend, coupled with the lingering inferiority complex associated with regional languages, poses a new threat often referred to as “language colonisation.”

The mindset of linguistic inferiority instilled during colonial times continues to shape India’s linguistic landscape even today. We are faced with challenges that range from the extremes of the need to celebrate the plurality of languages to that of purist tendencies (of Hindi over English) paraded as “decolonial” narratives. This can be explored further by breaking down the language debate into English Vs Mother Tongue; Official Language Vs National Language and the co-existence of regional languages vis-a-vis the dominance of Hindi in recent political context.

English Vs ‘Indian’

The introduction of English education in colonial India is famously attributed to Macaulay with his infamous statement indicating its intent as the creation of men who are “Indian in colour, but English in tastes, opinions, morals, and intellect.” Looking back from post-independent India, English education certainly has brought in colonial modernity and introduced a hybrid cultural experience at varied levels in life and society. A vehement debate, post-independence, was between enthusiasts of the English language and literature on the one hand and the regional language/Bhasha literature(s) and languages on the other.

The language debate, to use a cliche, has met with two challenges: cope with the growing influence and use of the coloniser’s language, which owing to its imperial legacy inherits the position of a global language; and deal with the dominance of Hindi, another official language, but sometimes widely touted to be the ‘national’ language. In a linguistically super-diverse country like India, barring the so-called ‘Hindi belt’, English has more or less served as the link language among people speaking different regional languages and dialects. In the face of both these hegemonic challenges, it is imperative to preserve and respect the existence of Bhashas, for they are deeply integral to the cultural identity of a region.

Virtual assistants and smart devices, primarily designed for major languages, struggle to understand and respond to regional languages, reinforcing the notion that global languages are the only ones worth acknowledging

Official Vs ‘National’

According to the historian Granville Austin, the key points of the language controversy revolved around the duration English should remain the language of government and the status to be accorded to other regional languages. Soon after independence, advocates for the Hindi language claimed that Hindi, being ‘the most widely spoken language compared to other Indian languages’, should be the ‘national’ language and also replace English for official purposes. They asserted that Hindi should supersede English as the second language of the provinces. This aspiration has strongly resurfaced whenever the ruling party and its supporters tried for political gains in the garb of promoting Hindi as the ‘national’ language.

While English, as the lingua franca of international business, technology and diplomacy, has emerged as a formidable force, Hindi has acquired a strong political space, becoming a tool to reach rural and non-English speaking populations, propelled by consistent governmental efforts such as Hindi Prachar Sabha and celebration of Hindi Divas. However, it is concerning when such initiatives to promote the ‘national’ language become a hurdle to sustaining the knowledge economy.

The ‘purist’-intended ‘decolonial’ drive to allow students to take exams of specialised studies in Hindi, changing important legal terminologies to Sanskritised Hindi etc will not serve the purpose of linguistic pride but will make the learning community come across as incompetent to face educational and employment challenges of the modern world. There is no denying the fact that knowledge of practical handling of both English and Hindi makes communication easier in many parts of the country. But, this ubiquity of dominant languages, while facilitating global and national communication, has inadvertently marginalised regional languages. Moreover, the ascendancy of Hindi, backed by political influence, further exacerbates the challenges faced by regional languages.

Threat to Regional Languages

It is imperative to recognise the intrinsic value of regional languages not only as tools of communication but as carriers of cultural heritage, identity and nuanced expressions of local narratives. The challenge arises when the younger generation, in their eagerness to excel in their English competency, loses interest in learning and speaking the mother tongue. Sadly, many regional languages are facing an existential crisis.

Ganesh Narayan Devy’s groundbreaking work during the People’s Linguistic Survey of India in 2010 shed light on the precarious state of linguistic diversity in India. His findings revealed that of the 780 Indian languages documented, a staggering 600 were on the brink of extinction. Moreover, Devy highlighted the alarming trend of nearly 250 languages having already vanished over the past six decades.

The scars of resistance against Hindi imposition in the 1960s remain palpable in South India. More recently, tensions surfaced in Bengaluru, where debates over Hindi and English versus Kannada sparked contentious discourse

Experts have highlighted the prevalence of an inferiority complex among speakers of regional languages, coupled with a strong inclination to assimilate and seek acceptance in society by adopting standardised languages. Film festivals, literature festivals and theatre/short films/documentary festivals can help in fostering respect for regional languages simultaneously with global cultures. Initiatives to integrate regional languages into various spheres of public life and digital communication can ensure the continued vibrancy of linguistic diversity. While globalisation and political influence may influence the linguistic landscape, the resilience of regional languages lies in recognising their unique contributions to India’s cultural mosaic.

Digital Divide

The role of technology and digital media too cannot be overlooked in exacerbating the colonisation of either English or Hindi. In this digital age, while technology provides a platform for the preservation and promotion of these languages, it introduces challenges that intensify their marginalisation.

Social media, for example, amplifies the dominance of major languages. English hashtags and trends receive more visibility, pushing regional languages to the periphery. This digital divide limits the representation of diverse linguistic voices in the virtual space, perpetuating the narrative of global language hegemony. Voice-activated technologies add another layer to this dilemma. Virtual assistants and smart devices, primarily designed for major languages, struggle to understand and respond to regional languages. This unintentional exclusion in the digital sphere further reinforces the notion that global languages are the only ones worth acknowledging.

However, in the political arena, the dominance of Hindi has surpassed both English and many regional languages in India. The imposition of Hindi has been a contentious issue, as while it is the most widely spoken language, some regions perceive its imposition as a threat to their linguistic identity. Since assuming power in 2014, the ruling government has issued numerous official orders, circulars and notifications claiming that these measures are intended to promote the Hindi language. For instance, in April 2017, the President gave “in principle” approval to a recommendation by a parliamentary panel, asserting that the HRD Ministry should make credible efforts to make Hindi a compulsory subject. The recommendation also proposed that Hindi should be compulsorily taught in all CBSE schools and Kendriya Vidyalayas until Class X.

Amid the current push towards standardisation, one may contest the notion of a uniform Hindi language as various dialects and versions of Hindi are spoken across the Hindi belt region rather than a standardised, homogeneous form. On the other hand, in several non-Hindi States, politicians who previously did not speak Hindi are now incorporating it into their political campaigns, prioritising its promotion over the State’s official language(s) or other regional languages. This trend is particularly pronounced in the northeastern States, where the region’s diverse tapestry of tribes, cultures and languages mirrors that of India as a whole. Consequently, the region has experienced a gradual dominance of Hindi, leading to the erosion of linguistic plurality in States like Arunachal and Assam.

Respect for Diversity

In a culturally diverse nation like India, any attempt to impose the superiority of one language over others not only undermines the linguistic fabric itself but also jeopardises the intricate tapestry of cultures, the essence of democracy, and the celebration of diversity. This invariably leads to heightened levels of resentment and tension within society. Such linguistic tensions have deeply entrenched themselves in Indian language politics since independence.

For instance, the scars of resistance against Hindi imposition in the 1960s remain palpable in South India, particularly in Tamil Nadu. More recently, similar tensions surfaced in Bengaluru, where debates over Hindi and English versus Kannada sparked contentious discourse. These instances underscore the profound truth that a nation cannot thrive while disregarding its federal system. However, the path to overcoming these tensions lies in embracing the ethos of mutual respect for India’s linguistic diversity.

By recognising and valuing the linguistic plurality that characterises India, we can cultivate an environment of inclusivity and harmony, ensuring the prosperity of the nation as a whole. Hence, language thrives when it naturally attracts people, not through imposition or forced promotion. Adopting a language in such ways may increase the number of speakers but diminish the essence of the language. Furthermore, languages with a large number of speakers, like Hindi and English, may not die out, but they can overshadow regional languages, eroding the multicultural essence and creating a more homogeneous society.

Lest we succumb to the threat of ‘one Nation, one Bhasha’ in the not-so-distant future, it is important to reinforce the use and practice of all regional languages, their dialects, and variants, and at the same time excel in English to be able to thrive in the neoliberal globalised world. The puritanism and hegemony of Hindi in the decolonial garb is not going to take the country to progress.

(The authors are Assistant Professors at FLAME University, Pune. Views are personal)