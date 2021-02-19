International Mother Language Day celebrated at PMS Alwal

Students attended the assembly in large numbers and were very excited to learn about the importance of the day

A special assembly was conducted for the students of class I of Pallavi Model School, Alwal on February 13 to celebrate International Mother Language Day. Students attended the assembly in large numbers and were very excited to learn about the importance of the day.

International Mother Language Day is celebrated worldwide on February 21 to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and to promote multilingualism. February 21 was declared to be the International Mother Language Day by UNESCO in 1999. It has been observed throughout the world since February 21, 2000.

The programme started with prayer, followed by Principal Sunir Nagi’s speech. She spoke about the importance of mother language and how it helps children in communicating with others and understanding things better. Videos of some students introducing themselves in various languages were screened at the event and the little ones were excited at this.

Telugu and Hindi teachers also spoke about the importance of this day.

