RGIA Police held three Bangladesh nationals with fake passports

Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: Immigration authorities at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Thursday caught three Bangladesh nationals who were trying to fly to Dubai on forged passports.

Sources said the trio had allegedly prepared fake passports in Bodhan of Nizamabad district and had come to Hyderabad about 10 days ago to fly to Dubai. On Thursday morning, they reached the airport to board the flight. However, the immigration officials grew suspicious over their passports and detained them.

During questioning, the trio confessed that posing as residents of West Bengal, they stayed for a while in Bodhan. It was there that they prepared fake passports with the help of a local agent.

The immigration authorities informed the RGIA police and handed over the suspects to them. The police booked a case and transferred it to Bodhan police for further investigation.

