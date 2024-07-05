43 thefts take place in trains, stations in Nizamabad district

According to Government Railway Police (GRP), in 2023, as many as 90 cases were registered and 18 cases were solved in the district.

Published Date - 5 July 2024

Nizamabad: There is a spurt in theft cases in trains and railway premises in stations falling under the Nizamabad district. In the last six months about 43 theft cases were registered and 8 cases were resolved in various stations in the district.

According to Government Railway Police (GRP), in 2023, as many as 90 cases were registered and 18 cases were solved in the district. The Railway Police said that since Nizamabad district has a border with Maharashtra, most of the thefts were taking place in these areas. The officials claimed that people from bordering Maharashtra were involved in the thefts in trains passing through the border. Gangs from the bordering villages were stealing valuables, cell phones and electronic gadgets in trains and stations and escaping to the bordering areas.

The railway police have arrested several people involved in thefts in trains and railway stations in the last few months. They have recovered valuable articles, jewellery, laptops, cell phones and tabs from the persons involved in theft.

In case of theft of articles and valuables, the railway police have asked people to contact helpline number 139.

As per norms policing on railways is a State subject. Prevention of crime, registration of cases, their investigation and maintenance of law and order in railway premises as well as on running trains are the statutory responsibility of the State governments, which they discharge through the government railway police and district police. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) supplements the efforts of the Government Railway Police (GRP) in providing better protection and security of passengers and passenger areas.