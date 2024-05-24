RGIA police issues notice to passenger for attempting to open aircraft door mid-air

The passenger Anil, a gym trainer from Gajularamaram recently was flying from Indore in Madhya Pradesh to Hyderabad when the incident occurred.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 May 2024, 03:04 PM

Hyderabad: The RGIA police issued a notice to a passenger in connection with an incident involving the latter attempting to open the door of the aircraft mid-air.

Though the reason was not known, Anil allegedly tried to open the door when the aircraft was still in the air.

However, the cabin crew and co-passengers stopped him.

On arriving at the RGIA, the airliner staff lodged a complaint with the police, who have issued a notice under section 41 CrPC to Anil asking him to appear before them to record his statement on the incident.