RGUKT-Basar student found hanging in campus hostel

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 12:10 PM

Nirmal: A student studying Pre-University Course (PUC) II year at the RGUKT-Basar was found hanging in the hostel on the campus on Tuesday.

The reason for the suspected suicide is yet to be ascertained. This is the second suicide reported in the university in a gap of two months.

Basar police said Buchuka Aravind (17) was found hanging in a room in the hostel. Aravind hailed from Bandarupalli village in Thoguta mandal of Siddipet district. His body was shifted to a government general hospital in Nirmal. Police, who began a probe into the incident, are probing reports that the youngster was depressed after reportedly being given a detention by the university due to low attendance.

On February 22, Tenugu Shirisha (17), a PUC I year student was found hanging in her hostel, while Ramati Praveen Kumar (20) from Nagarkurnool district was found dead in the hostel on November 26.