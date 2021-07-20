RGV fida over Vijay Deverakonda, heaps praise after watching ‘Liger’ rushes

Ram Gopal Varma further compared Vijay Deverakonda with Telugu bigwigs Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

Ram Gopal Varma heaped praises on the south heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda for the latter’s performance in the upcoming movie ‘Liger’. The maverick filmmaker got to see a few rushes of the pan-India movie. Later, he took to Twitter and wrote, “The SCREEN PRESENCE of

@TheDeverakonda in LIGER Is GREATER than any STAR i have seen in the last 2 DECADES..Thank you #PuriJagan and @Charmmeofficial for bringing it out(sic),” he wrote.

RGV said in another tweet that he watched the movie ‘Liger’ presented by Karan Johar and directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Charmme Kaur and described it as “a film more than a cross between tiger and lion”. He further compared Vijay Deverakonda with Telugu bigwigs Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

“Saw scenes of @KaranJohar presented #PuriJagan directed and

@Charmmeofficial produced LIGER ..More than a CROSS between TIGER and LION @TheDeverakonda looks like a SUPER CROSS between @pawankalyan @urstrulyMahesh @RaviTeja_offl and @iTIGERSHROFF(sic),” the tweet reads.

