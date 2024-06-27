Telangana: School textbooks found in scrap shop in Nagarkurnool

The books pertaining to Classes 6 to 10 from last academic year were found in the scrap shop near a lake in Achampet.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 09:46 PM

Nagarkurnool: Several bundles of school textbooks that were meant to be distributed among students surfaced in a scrap shop in Achampet in the district, leaving parents and the education department shocked.

The books pertaining to Classes 6 to 10 from last academic year were found in the scrap shop near a lake in Achampet. The English medium book bundles remained intact.

Soon after detecting the books in the shop, a few parents alerted the police. About 45 bundles of books were shifted to the police station. An official from the District Tribal Development Office allegedly supplied the books to the scrap shop owner, according to reports.

After conducting an inquiry, DTDO Kamalakar Reddy suspended two workers involved in the supply of books to the shop and a show cause notice was served to godown incharge Tirupataiah, according to reports.