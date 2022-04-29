Choose right tiles for your home and office

By Mitu David Published: Published Date - 11:01 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: With a plethora of options available in the market, is it challenging for you to choose the right tiles for your home and office space? Do you want to move away from the boring plain colours to more vibrant options?

Over the years, the options for tiles has diversified with vitrified tiles, ceramic tiles, porcelain tiles, cement tiles, quartz, and stone, making it a huge challenge to select one and implement it accordingly.

Here are a few tips to select the right tile for your space:

* Streamline Basics:

The foremost step is to decide what kind of tile you need. If it’s for flooring, vitrified tiles are the best option as they are durable and can withstand heavy traffic.

If you are opting for tiles for the walls, you can choose either ceramic or porcelain as they are impermeable or do not absorb stains. For outdoors, it is better to opt for anti-skid tiles with a matt finish.

* Look up and down

Tiles these days are available in a wide range of sizes. If the room is small and you use large size tiles on the floor, then the room will look even smaller. For rooms, it is recommended to go for medium-sized tiles. Also, it’s a good idea to opt for the size that results in minimal wastage.

* Choose the right finish:

With the trend of digital printing, it is now possible to create any pattern on a tile.

* Right colour matters:

If your tiles are for flooring, then it is advisable to opt for light colours, which create an intimate look for indoors. For outdoors, one can experiment with darker shades. One should also remember that when we tend to use light colours it makes the room look more spacious and airy, while dark colours are easier to maintain.

* Plan ahead

Tiles are very delicate, so whenever you have to purchase tiles you should always purchase additional tiles than you actually need. This takes care of cuts and breakages. Most companies nowadays offer a refund on unused boxes of tiles. You can check that as well.

* Mortar it right

While there was a trend to use contrast at one point, it’s always advised using a fill that matches the colour of your tile. The focus should be on having thin grout lines and making them as less visible as possible.

* Amalgamate

A single tile laid over an entire surface lends a more consistent and spacious feel. It’s a good idea to experiment with two to three tiles to lend your space. So, when it comes to experimenting with borders you can always create a combination of twin tiles. For walls, one can use up to three tiles to create a unique pattern.

* Ability to absorb water

A technical detail reveals a lot about particular tiles. One should keep a note that tiles with less water absorption have a longer life as they become more durable.

