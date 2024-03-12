Right time to send BRS candidates to parliament: Vinod Kumar

This was the right time to elect BRS candidates as MPs and send them to the Parliament since only BRS MPs would fight for the rights of the people of Telangana, said Vinod Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 10:00 PM

Karimnagar: BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar said this was the right time to elect BRS candidates as MPs and send them to the Parliament since only BRS MPs would fight for the rights of the people of Telangana.

Some of the leaders were questioning the need for the election of BRS candidates as MPs when the BJP and Congress were in power at the Centre and State respectively. Both BJP and Congress MPs would not bother about the problems of the State, he said, pointing out that the very first day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the parliament in 2014, BRS MPs had forced the house to adjourn by raising the issue of the illegal merger of seven mandals of Khammam in Andhra Pradesh.

So, it was necessary to send BRS candidates to Lok Sabha, and people should debate in villages in the next one month to discuss who should be sent to the Parliament.

Speaking at the Kadana Bheri meeting here on Tuesday, Vinod Kumar said though he had an opportunity to contest in the Assembly elections, he did not do so since he was passionate to contest in the Lok Sabha elections.