Hyderabad among top 10 Indian cities in Oxford Economics Ranking

Globally, Hyderabad is ranked 564th. Within India, the city is placed ninth among the top 10 cities. The city scored 253 in Econimics, 524 in Human Capital, 882 in Quality of life, and 674 in environiment.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 May 2024, 02:35 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has earned a spot among the top 10 cities in India, according to a recent report by Oxford Economics, an independent economic advisory firm.

Globally, Hyderabad is ranked 564th. Within India, the city is placed ninth among the top 10 cities. The city scored 253 in Econimics, 524 in Human Capital, 882 in Quality of life, and 674 in environiment.

Delhi leads the list of Indian cities, with a global rank of 350.

The top cities in India and their respective global rankings are:

• Delhi: 350

• Bengaluru: 411

• Mumbai: 427

• Chennai: 472

• Kochi: 521

• Kolkata: 528

• Pune: 534

• Thrissur: 550

• Hyderabad: 564

• Kozhikode: 580