Rishiket, Bhavesh shine for Budding Stars in HCA A1 division league

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:12 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Shaik Abdul Zeeshan and Vamshhi Kumar

Hyderabad: Rishiketh Sisodia (102) and Bhavesh Seth (100) slammed centuries as Budding Stars defeated Sri Chakra by 43 runs in the HCA A1 division 3 day one-day league-cum-knockout tournament in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Brief Scores:

Balaaji 229/7 in 35 overs (A Karthik Reddy 58; Lokesh Gait 3/44) vs Central Excise; BDL 285/8 in 50 overs (M S R Charan 147, K Himateja 51; CTL Rakshann 3/34) vs Sporting XI; Gouds XI 210 in 46.5 overs lost to Jai Bhagawathi 213/3 in 23.3 overs (Ankit Agarwal 122 no); Jai Hanuman 242 in 44.3 overs (A jayasuriya 58; Ilyaan Sathani 4/51) bt Evergreen 203 in 42 overs (P Sai Vikas Reddy 59, B Rahul 61; Anurag Vittal 3/26); Cambridge XI 245 in 48.2 overs (Sumeet Kumar 3/31) bt R Dayanand 207 in 47.1 overs (Yash Bansal 90; E Jayaram Reddy 5/23); Income Tax 186 in 41 overs (Habeeb Ahmed 101; D Dinesh 3/23) lost to Deccan Chronicle 187/3 in 40.2 overs (M Pratyush Kumar 53, Mohul Bhowmick 62no); India Cements 182 in 36.5 overs (Shreyas Vala 64, Suraj Saxena 65; Neeraj Bist 4/25) lost to union Bank of India 183/7 in 28.5 overs (Krithik Reddy 58; Shashank Yadav 3/64); Charminar 236 in 45.1 overs (Kachchhi Ali Diamond 68, Dheeraj Goud 50; Vishal Singh 3/51, Vamshhi Kumar 5/36) lost to Concorde 237/9 in 36.5 overs (Vignesh Reddy 74, Pratap Reddy 61, Mohd Omer Rizwan 3/49); Rohit XI 308/3 in 48 overs (Abhirath Reddy 150, Suraj 80no) bt Hyd Bottling 251/8 in 48 overs (T Venu 94); Ensconse 206 in 48.5 overs (Neetesh Kumar 5/37) bt AOC 197 in 41.4 overs (Vikash Mohan 57; Md Umar 3/43); Budding Stars 300/5 in 50 overs (Bhavesh Seth 100, Rishiket Sisodia 102, Mohd Faisal 64 no; Rithwik 3/67) bt Sri Chakra 257/8 in 50 overs (Aryan Raj 50, Durgesh 70; Ruthik Yadav 4/59); Apex 272 in 50 overs (Arbaz Baig 79, P Kwinsh 59; Shaik Abdul Zeeshan 5/34)bt Zinda 263 in 49.2 overs (Sai Vihari 98, Adhiraj 54; Mufish Ahmed 3/37); Sec’bad Nawabs 230/6 in 41 overs (Raghavendra 106 no) bt Gemini Friends 187 in 35.3 overs (K Arnav 64; Ram Prakash 3/59); Continental 206/9 in 40 overs (M Vasu Deva Raj 50; T Aaron Paul 4/32) bt Mahmood 179 in 39.3 overs (T Aaron Paul 50; D Varun 3/23).

Top Performers

Centurions: Abhirath Reddy 150, M S R Charan 147, Ankit Agarwal 122 no, Habeeb ahmed 101, Raghavendra 106no

Five or more wickets: E Jayaram Reddy 5/23, Vamshhi Kumar 5/36, Neetesh Kumar 5/37, Shaik Abdul Zeeshan 5/34