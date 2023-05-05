KTR suspects BJP to stoop new low, hatch more conspiracies against TS govt in election year

KT Rama Rao suspected that the saffron party would stoop to new low and hatch more conspiracies to defame Telangana government in this election year

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:14 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Hanamkonda: Laying threadbare Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ploys, including tenth standard question paper leaks in the State, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao suspected that the saffron party would stoop to new low and hatch more conspiracies to defame Telangana government in this election year.

Resorting to cheap politics, the State BJP unit circulated the tenth standard question papers within 30 minutes. At the behest of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, BJP activists circulated the question paper images to create unrest among students and their parents, besides attempt to defame the State government, he said.

After the police arrested a few persons, all the question paper leaks stopped. When police issued orders to Bandi Sanjay for questioning in the scam, he did not turn up. Infact when the accused in the scam, was released on bail, rallies were taken out and felicitation programmes were conducted. This was true side of the BJP, he said while addressing at a public meeting at Kazipet on Friday.

“This election year, both Congress and BJP will try all political gimmicks and conduct golmaal govindam programmes to defame BRS government. Their sole agenda is to come to power in Telangana” Rama Rao said, challenging the BJP to compete with BRS in executing welfare and development programmes.

Prior to 2014, erstwhile Warangal lands were soaked with blood due to naxalism and other issues and water was flowing across the district, he said.

“Warangal should think wisely whether it wants bloodshed in the name of communal differences or free flow of water in the district” Rama Rao said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was constructing Warangal Health City with Rs.1,116 crore. The biggest government hospital in the State was coming up in Warangal with 2000 beds. This hospital would serve the requirements of neighbouring 10 to 12 districts, he said.

Under AP Reoraganisation Act, a coach factory was approved for Kazipet but even after nine years it was not sanctioned. union Railway Minister in the Parliament there was no requirement for a coach factory in the country. On the contrary, a coach factory was being set up in Gujarat with Rs.20,000 crore, he said, adding “The BJP is a party of deceivers”

Similarly, tribal university was promised in Mulugu. Despite State government allocating land, there was no word from union government, he pointed out.

Listing out State government’s measures in developing Warangal, the Minister said under Mission Bhagiratha Rs.645 crore was spent, Rs.1116 crore was being spent for Health City, Rs.148 crore was spent for two integrated Collectorate Buildings, Rs.85 crore was spent for Kaloji Narayana Rao Kalakshetram, which would be ready by August or September.

If BJP leaders were honest, they should list out the union government’s contribution in development programmes in Warangal, he challenged.

Taking a dig at State BJP’s recent unemployment rally in the district, the BRS working president reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured two crore jobs annually. In that case 18 crore jobs had to be created and what was the need for these politically unemployed BJP leaders to conduct unemployed rallies, he asked.

Warangal satellite city for Hyderabad

Appealing the people, especially youth not to fall prey for the BJP cheap tricks and communally driven agendas, the Minister said not one medical or nursing college was sanctioned to Telangana by the union government.

“Warangal not only has rich heritage and history but has lot of scope for development. Before turning up for the public meeting, I signed agreements with four IT companies, which will set up units here” Rama Rao said.

Already, eight to 10 IT companies have commenced their operations in Warangal but that was not sufficient. Political stability and a leader with vision will attract more investments into the State. In this regard, Telangana was a role model for the country, he said.

“Like Pune to Mumbai and Mysore to Bengaluru, Warangal will emerge as a satellite city for Hyderabad in the days to come” Rama Rao said.

Also Read KTR inaugurates four IT companies in Hanamkonda