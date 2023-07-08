Rising prices of green chillies put pressure on consumer spending

Delayed monsoon and sparse rains so far are considered as other factors behind the surge in prices

By varun keval Published Date - 07:50 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Hyderabad: First it was tomatoes and now green chillies joins in to burn a hole in common man’s pocket.

Being an essential part of Indian food items, green chillies cannot be avoided in the kitchen but trying to buy them has become difficult for many families given the sharp price rise.

Also, there is not much stock available in the markets these days and those visiting the vegetable markets can find green chillies only in limited quantities. A vendor at Madannapet mandi said the market was flooded with stocks of green chillies during the same month last year. “Now, only small quantities are available and naturally prices are shooting up,” he said.

Sai Kiran, a vendor at the Mir Alam Mandi, attribute the rise in green chillies price to short supplies this season. “Unusual rains during summer damaged the crops, leading to lower production of produce,” he said.

Delayed monsoon and sparse rains so far are considered as other factors behind the surge in prices. The green chillies stock arrives in the city markets from nearby regions such as Chevella, Vikarabad, Yacharam, and other surrounding areas.

At the Madannapet vegetable market, a kilogram of green chillies is priced between Rs 80 and Rs 100. Meanwhile, at the Mir Alam Mandi, the same is being sold for Rs 100 per kg. In the retail market, including supermarkets and grocery stores, the pricing shoots up further to Rs 140 and Rs 160 per kg.

Not just the households, the fiery flavour is giving hard times even for hoteliers and caterers. “Small hoteliers and tiffin centers who used to buy it in large quantities are now buying limited quantities,” said Daya, another vendor at the Madannapet market.