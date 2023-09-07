Tomatoes at Rs.3 per kg in AP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:01 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Nandyal: Tomato which recorded a never before price of Rs.200 per kilogram at one stage recently, has now touched the nadir at Rs.3 a kg. in the district.

The farmers at Pyapili market were seen dumping tomatoes in the open and leaving them for cattle to feed on. They were lamenting that they could not even get the labour and transport charges now.

Not only here, the price of tomatoes has recorded a steep fall all over the state.