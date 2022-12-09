Rizwan’s ton powers HSE into finals of HCA U-16 tournament

9 December 22

Hyderabad: Mohd Rizwan scored an unbeaten 126 as his side Hyderabad School of Excellence defeated Gowtham Model School, West Marredpally by seven wickets to make it to the final of the HCA under-16 schools and College tournament in Hyderabad on Friday.

In the other semifinal, St Andrew’s, Bowenpally downed Mahabubnagar by four wickets.

Brief Scores: Under-16 Schools and Colleges tournament: Semis: Mahabubnagar U16 151 in 39.3 overs (Abdul Rafeay 69; Arhaan satwalekar 4/19) lost to St Andrews Bowenpally 153/6 in 37.3 overs (Arhaan Satwalekar 88no); Gowtham Model School West Marredpally 225/9 in 45 overs (Jashwanth 45; Syed Ayaan Hashmi 3/50) lost to Hyd School of Excellence 228/3 in 43.4 overs (Mohd Rizwan 126no, A Rigved 63).

U-19 Schools & Colleges: Semifinals: Brief Scores: Jhanavi Degree College 322/7 in 50 overs (S Rohit Reddy 56, N Anish Reddy 63) bt Gowtham Jr College ECIL 154 in 31 overs (Aditya Javvaji 39, N Nitin Sai Yadav 3/42, Jatin Yadav 3/36); Bhavan’s Sri Aurobindo Jr College 170 in 42.2 overs (Krishna Patel 4/32, A Laxmi Sree Madhav 4/25) lost to Bhavan’s Vivekananda Degree College 173/3 in 37.1 overs (B Nishanth 53).