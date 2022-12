Aravind slams double ton at HCA U-19 tournament

P Aravind slammed double century while Kunal Daswani scored an unbeaten 152 to power Bhavan’s Vivekananda Degree College

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: P Aravind slammed double century (206 not out) while Kunal Daswani scored an unbeaten 152 to power Bhavan’s Vivekananda Degree College to a thumping 288-run victory over Glendale Academy in the quarterfinal match of the HCA Under-19 Schools and College tournament, in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Brief Scores:

U-19 Schools and Colleges tournament: Quarterfinals:

Jhanavi Degree College 345 in 44.5 overs (D Bhuvan 73, A Anish Reddy102; Harshith Choushary 4/38) bt NRI Jr College 174 in 35.1 overs (Chirag Yadav 72; Jatin Yadav 7/33); Bhavan’s Vivekanda Degree College 396/3 in 50 overs (Kunal Daswani 152 no, P Aravind 206 no) bt Glendale Academy 108 in 35.5 overs (Krishna Patel 4/38).

U-16 Schools and Colleges: Quarterfinals: Mahabubnagar 245/7 in 50 overs (M Yuvan 72no; Adit Somendra 3/34) bt Chirec International School Kondapur 148/9 in 50 overs; Telangana Tribal Welfare 70 in 18.3 overs (Pranay Karthik 5/14, N Harshavardhan Reddy 3/9) lost to St Andrew’s Bowenpally 71/5 in 15.2 overs (T Jashwanth 3/18); Sri Chaitanya East Marredpally 208/3 in 45 overs lost to Hyd School of Excellence 209/1 in 24 overs (Wafi Kachchhi 127no); Gowtham Model School West Marredpally 298 in 49.4 overs (Varun Mishra 72, O Mahas 55, G Ronith Narayan 65; P Varun 3/52) bt Gowtham Jr College ECIL 142 in 29.3 overs (S Nipun Reddy 3/19).