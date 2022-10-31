Rockstar DSP’s song ‘Saami Saami’ gets an Instagram shout-out from Snoop Dogg

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:32 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

DSP says, “‘Saami Saami’ started as an idea and has now become an anthem. Grateful for all the love from people and happily surprised to get a shoutout from the rap star Snoop dog(sic).”

Hyderabad: The musical sensation, Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad (a.k.a. DSP) is all over the place with his melodious songs and foot-tapping dance tracks. His stardom and fandom are shooting through the rooftop. Known for composing music for the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema, he has also released an exclusive groovy single titled ‘O Pari’.

The composer of the blockbuster film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has a global fan base and the exciting news is that none other than the iconic singer and rapper Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to post a reel of an uber cute young girl who’s dancing her heart out to DSP’s smash hit and chartbuster song ‘Saami Saami’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the musical genius has composed songs and the background score for ‘Drishyam 2’, the most-anticipated crime thriller sequels of this year.

About the film’s music, he said, “I’m so happy to be a part of Drishyam 2, working on the background score and the music album is so much fun and Intense too..Keeping the Tracks Peppy , Catchy and Soulful at the same time. Director Abhishek Pathak and I are sharing a great rapport.. And Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya has given Amazing Lyrics.. This movie is going to be really exciting for all the movie buffs. Really hope people enjoy it!(sic)”

DSP dons and aces the multiple hats of Indian films as a music composer, lyricist, singer-songwriter and performer. His upcoming work includes the likes of Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bawaal’, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, ‘Suriya 42’, Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ and Ranveer Singh’s ‘Cirkus’.