Rohit Khosla of R.K. International is fading international boundaries to connect people to their dreams

Published Date - 01:40 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

Employment and earning are no longer about just fulfilling necessities. People dream high and harbor ambitions of making it big in their career for various reasons, such as proving their acumen, traveling far and wide, and gaining global exposure. However, with a plethora of job opportunities around the world, it is often difficult for people to meet their dream job. This could be because of the inaccessibility of information or abundance of it. Finding someone that you can trust to be as passionate about your dreams as you is the key to unlocking success.

R.K. International has been filling these gaps and connecting people to their dream jobs for almost 5 decades now. The founder, Mr. Kamal Khosla, started this journey back in 1978 with a dream of increasing livelihood potential for the masses. Now his son Rohit Khosla has joined his business and is helping it achieve greater heights each day.

R.K. International is a big name in the recruitment world. The leading placement consultancy has been working with clients across the globe and helping them find the right manpower for their business. This way, R.K. International facilitates a win-win situation for businesses and job seekers. The team of experts does a phenomenal job and makes sure that employees are the right fit for the organization they are placed in.

Over 500 global companies already rely on the expertise of R.K. International for their manpower requirements. This includes big names like Samsung, Hyundai, Consolidated Contractors Company, Saudi Binladin Group, GS E&C, SK E&C, etc. Their international placement services cover employees across senior, middle, and junior management levels and perfectly match them based on their experience and skills.

Apart from consultancy services, the group also offers high-quality medical and travel services. The growth graph of the company is obvious proof that the organization is in the right hands. Rohit Khosla, who is the young and enigmatic person driving R.K. International towards a bright future, has had an inspirational journey so far.

His global vision and hard work have ensured that the company scales great heights. He has also applied his entrepreneurial skills to help other ventures of the group succeed. These ventures include Gulf Medical Centre, Khosla Transport Company, Gulf Visa Services, New Delhi Medical Centre, New Star Medical Centre, Al Balushi Medical Centre, Khosla Travels Pvt. Ltd., Khosla Exim, and R.K. International Skill Development Centres.

Rohit believes that global exposure is more important than any college degree or certification. He advises the youth also to focus on global skills and practical exposure more than degrees. Although Rohit is highly qualified and has degrees from coveted universities such as Oxford University, he still emphasizes the importance of on the job skills and practical exposure.

We hope R.K. International continues the good work and helps more people succeed. We also wish Rohit Khosla luck in all his future endeavors and hope that he continues to inspire.

