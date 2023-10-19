Transgender offered employment in Medical College

Transgenders would be provided equal opportunities in employment and given proper place in the society, said district Collector VP Gautham.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:33 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Transgenders would be provided equal opportunities in employment and given proper place in the society, said district Collector VP Gautham.

Khammam: Transgenders would be provided equal opportunities in employment and given proper place in the society, said district Collector VP Gautham.

A transgender from Gattusingaram village in the district currently residing in YSR Colony, Battula Srivani recently applied for the vacant office subordinate post in Government Medical College here.

The transgender later approached the Collector appealing him to offer a suitable employment. The Collector responded positively to Srivani’s plea and appointed Srivani as an office subordinate in Khammam Medical College based on the educational qualification.

Also Read Bihar caste census: SC dismisses plea challenging classification of transgenders