Ropeway facilities proposed for Kankalamma temple and Palarapu cliff in Asifabad

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 23 August 2024, 07:08 PM

1. A view of Palarapu cliff near Nandigaon village in Penchikalpet mandal2. Devotees trek a hillock to visit Sri Kankalamma temple as part of an annual fair at Koutala mandal centre

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In order to give a fillip to the tourism sector in the region, proposals have been submitted seeking installation of ropeways at Kakalamma temple in Koutala mandal centre and Palarapu cliff of Nandigaon in Penchikalpet mandal in Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency under the Centre’s Parvatmala Pariyojana.

“Proposals were submitted to consider the two spots for the ropeway facility, requesting Union Minister Nithin Gadkari recently. A detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared soon. Work on the two projects is going to be commenced after receiving the report,” Sirpur (T) MLA Dr P Harish Babu told ‘Telangana Today.’ He said the ropeways would boost the tourism sector in the region.

According to the legislator, the ropeway would bring an identity to Koutala mandal centre temple situated on a hillock and Palarapu cliff where a colony of endangered long-billed vultures (Gyps indicus) inhabit. He said that the ropeways would be handy in providing transportation to residents of Jilleda and Murliguda near Nandigaon. People of both Jilleda and Murliguda, located in a valley and on the bank of Pranahita river, are often isolated by the mainstream due to lack of a road facility due to hilly terrain. The ropeway can be utilized as a transportation facility for convenience of the two villages.

In January, Gadkari had announced the National Ropeways Development Programme titled Parvatmala Pariyojana aimed at developing 200 ropeway projects at a cost of Rs.1.25 lakh crore in the next five years. The union government plans to attract private players by providing substantial construction support of 60 percent under the hybrid annuity mode for the ropeways.

Kankalamma temple

Legend has it that Lord Shiva and Parvati are worshipped as Koutheshwara Swamy and Konkallamma at this temple. The then ruler Prataparudra is believed to have constructed the shrine on the picturesque hillock in the 11th century. A local staunch devotee Kanakaiah renovated the temple using his savings. The festivities begin on the final Sunday of Karthika masam.

Vulture conservation project

A colony of 10 long-billed vultures was discovered by Forest officials at the Palarapu Guttalu located at the confluence of Peddavagu and Pranahita way back in 2013. A vulture conservation project, funded by the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), commenced in January 2015. A field biologist and five bird trackers were appointed under the project.