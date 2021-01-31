‘Round-the-clock water supply in Karimnagar soon’

By | Published: 12:21 am

The Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, which created history by resuming the daily water supply programme, has now set sights on another record – to supply round-the-clock water to the people of the town. In an exclusive interview to ‘Telangana Today’, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, who completed one year in office on Friday, spoke to Telangana Today on the various initiatives being taken up by the civic body.

Q. When will the daily water supply scheme come into effect?

A. The KMC is going to implement the scheme on a pilot basis in any of three areas — Housing board colony or Rampur or Bhagathnagar. After the pilot project, the scheme will be implemented in other localities. First-ever in the state, the KMC started supply of daily water by taking up works with Rs 109 crore under Mission Bhagiratha. The scheme was launched by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on July 21, 2020. The detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared to supply 24X7 water from three reservoirs. Though the supply of daily water is being continued without any disturbance, they will come to know the pros and cons once the pilot project starts. It is not a big problem for us to supply 24×7 water since they have had the experience of supplying water on a daily basis.

Q. What is the status of Karimnagar Smart City works?

A. Various works taken up at a cost of Rs 270 crore under the first phase are going on at a brisk pace. Besides completing the remaining works in the first quarter of this year, tenders will be invited for Rs 250 worth works under the second phase. Beautification works of Arts College and circus ground are in their final stage. Smart toilets, walking tracks, open gyms and other works have been developed. E-learning classrooms will be developed in all government schools with Rs 12 crore. Besides developing traffic signalling systems at all traffic junctions, CCTV cameras will also be arranged across the town with Rs 10 crore to check crime. Of the Rs 196 crore sanctioned under the Smart City scheme so far, Rs 125 crore has been spent on various works.

Q. Measures taken for the development of newly merged villages as well as surrounding areas?

A. The municipal body is focusing more on eight newly merged villages and taking steps to develop basic facilities such as drinking water, lighting and drainages. Besides laying new pipelines with Rs 6 crore, high mass, mini-high mass and LED lights are being installed at a cost of Rs 3 crore. They will take up other works after completion of basic facilities.

Q. What are the other developmental works being taken up in the town?

A. Of the Rs 347 crore allocated for the development of the town by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, works involving Rs 147 crore have been completed. Graveyard, walking tracks, open gyms and other works were taken up under Pattana Pragathi.

