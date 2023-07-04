Row over rangoli leads to murder in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Hyderabad: A row between neighbours over letting out water on the street resulted in the murder of a person at Chatrinaka on Tuesday morning. The victim was identified as Manik Prabhu (35), a resident of Shivajinagar Uppuguda.

According to the police, on Tuesday morning, a woman Jayasree had put rangoli in front of her house, when her neighbour Durgesh cleaned his house and the swept the water on the road.

“Jayasree objected to it as the water spilled over the road and damaged the rangoli. An argument ensued between both the families and they attacked each other. During the fight, Durgesh’s family attacked Jayasree’s son, Manik Prabhu,” said Chatrinaka Inspector, A Bhogya.

Manik Prabhu fell unconscious and was rushed to Osmania General Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. A case under Section 302 (murder) r/w 34 of IPC is booked.