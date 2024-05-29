Rowdy sheeter murdered by rivals in Karimnagar

On Monday midnight, Ramesh along with few others went to the residence of Prashanth Reddy. As he was not available in the house, Ramesh searched for him and found him in Utoor village and thrashed him severely.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 May 2024, 10:30 PM

Karimnagar: A rowdy sheeter was murdered by another rowdy sheeter in Pachunur of Manakondur mandal on Tuesday. According to police, Gopu Prashanth Reddy (23) has an old rivalry with another rowdy sheeter Ramesh.

In a process to escape from them, the victim fell into a dried-up agricultural well.

The accused hurled stones at him and kidnapped him in a vehicle. Later, they killed Prashanth Reddy and threw dead body in the Manair river.

Knowing about the disappearance of Prashanth Reddy, police launched a search and found the dead body in Manair river near Garrepalli on Tuesday.

Based on the complaint lodged by the deceased brother Shyamsunder Reddy, police registered the case and began investigation.