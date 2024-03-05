SI celebrates birthday of rowdy sheeter at police station in Telangana

Despite fully aware of the background of the person, the SI celebrated his birthday at the police station.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 March 2024, 05:27 PM

Bhupalpally: A Sub-inspector has found himself in controversy after he celebrated the birthday of a rowdy sheeter involved in a murder at Mogullapally police station in the district.

Though the incident took place on Sunday, it came to light on Tuesday after one of the persons present there posted it on social media.

According to reports, SI T Madhav Goud celebrated the birthday of rowdy sheeter V Mahender Goud at the police station on Sunday.

Interestingly, a rowdy sheet has been opened in the name of Mahender Goud in the very police station and his photo is also displayed on the notice board.

Despite fully aware of the background of the person, the SI celebrated his birthday at the police station.

Bhupalpally DSP A Sampath Rao said that he would issue a memo to the SI and seek explanation about the incident.

Meanwhile, local people have demanded the Superintendent of Police to take stringent action against the SI.