RPF Secunderabad rescued 133 children under ‘Operation Nanhe Fariste’ in May

133 children including 31 girls who were either missing or separated from their families rescued.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 June 2024, 08:47 PM

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the South Central Railway (SCR) zone during the month of May rescued 133 children including 31 girls who were either missing or separated from their families, under ‘Operation Nanhe Fariste’.

Under ‘Operation Yatri Suraksha’, RPF arrested 37 offenders and recovered stolen property worth Rs.29.58 lakh with registration of 53 cases against them during the month.

Likewise, under ‘Operation Amanat’, RPF personnel provided help in securing more than 243 belongings of passengers valued more than Rs.57 lakh and handed them over to rightful owners during the month.

Similarly, under ‘Operation Narcos’, to curb narcotic smuggling through railways, marijuana valued more than Rs.38 lakh was seized and eight persons arrested. RPF personnel under ‘Operation AAHT’ rescued 52 boys and 6 girls from the clutches of 18 human traffickers.

Under ‘Operation Satark’, liquor worth Rs.3.9 lakh being smuggled through trains was seized and 11 persons were arrested and handed over to the Excise Department officials, who booked 21 cases against offenders. Likewise, the RPF personnel caught 27 touts and seized 129 live tickets worth Rs.2.3 lakh under ‘Operation Upalabdh’.

Under ‘Operation Rail Suraksha’ during the month of May, 41 cases were booked in connection with railway stolen property and material worth Rs.1.6 lakh was recovered.

Officials said by using CCTV technology, during the month, 4 thieves were nabbed and stolen material worth Rs 1.4 lakh was recovered