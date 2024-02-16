RRR cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar’s wife Rooha passes away

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 February 2024, 11:12 AM

Hyderabad: ‘RRR’ cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar’s wife and yoga instructor Ruheenaaz aka Roohi passed away on Thursday. According to reports, she died due to multiple health issues at a private hospital in Secunderabad. She was reportedly hospitalised and was undergoing treatment for the last few days.

A statement from Senthil’s team read, “Cinematographer Senthil’s wife #Roohi garu passed away (on Thursday) at 2 pm. Final rites (on Friday) at 9 am at Mahaprasthanam, Jubilee Hills (sic).”

Meanwhile, Senthil Kumar worked with director SS Rajamouli for a while. They had collaborated for projects including ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’, ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’, ‘Magadheera’, ‘Yamadonga’, ‘Arundhati’, ‘Eega’, ‘Chatrapathi’, and ‘Sye’.