‘RRR’ impresses ‘Doctor Strange’ director Scott Derrickson

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:28 PM, Sun - 17 July 22

Hyderabad: Ever since ‘RRR’ was released in theatres and subsequently on OTT platforms, it has found a place in the hearts of each and everyone who watched it. Be it the visual effects, cinematography, storyline, or even the patriotic touch, it became a blockbuster instantly. When it was released in the US, we witnessed several people there becoming a fan of the SS Rajamouli film. Twitter was filled with appreciative tweets for the film. The lead actors – Ram Charan and Jr. NTR – became household names even overseas.

The latest fan of the epic film is none other than Hollywood filmmaker Scott Derrickson, who has helmed films like ‘Sinister’, ‘Doctor Strange’, and the recently released ‘The Black Phone’. Scott took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, “To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it.” The director added, “The animal release fight had me literally screaming.”

Scott’s tweet instantly went viral and even the official Twitter page of ‘RRR’ replied to him saying, “Happy Happy Birthday Scott! Thanks for all the love for RRR. Glad you all enjoyed the movie.”

To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/90U7AXJPgd — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) July 16, 2022

Earlier, Klaus Mikaelson aka Joseph Morgan of the hit TV series ‘The Vampire Diaries’ tweeted in appreciation of the film. “Had a bit of time off shooting and @RealPersiaWhite and I watched two incredible movies. “RRR” & “Everything Everywhere All At Once” Both were astounding. We laughed and cried and gasped in amazement. Just stunning cinema (sic),” he had tweeted, adding, “It (RRR) was an absolute masterpiece, from start to finish. I’ve been thinking about it ever since.”

Had a bit of time off shooting and @RealPersiaWhite and I watched two incredible movies. “RRR” & “Everything Everywhere All At Once” Both were astounding. We laughed and cried and gasped in amazement. Just stunning cinema. — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) June 28, 2022