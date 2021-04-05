Rs 20 cr sanctioned for improving road connectivity in Narsampet

Construction of these roads will facilitate commute for people between villages without much difficulty

Warangal Rural: The State government has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the construction of several roads to improve the connectivity among the villages under Narsampet Assembly constituency limits, thanks to the efforts of TRS MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today,’ Reddy said that four new roads and bridges covering a total length of 47 km were sanctioned by the Panchayat Raj Department. “The State government is taking steps to improve road connectivity to all the villages. Even the remote thandas are getting connected with nearby villages. Successive governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh did not bother about the plight of the people living in rural pockets, but thanks to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, almost every village has got internal roads and link roads,” Reddy said, and added that the works of the first phase of the roads were almost completed, while the works of the second phase would begin soon.

Construction of these roads will facilitate commute for people between villages without much difficulty. The roads sanctioned under patch-1 include Shivaji Nagar to Lakshmipuram via Bikajipalli, Ponakal (6.29 Km) with Rs 3 .11 crore in Duggondi mandal, and road from Pakhal Ashok Nagar to Pedammagadda. (5.72 Km) with Rs 3.15 crore in Khanapur mandal. Under Batch -2, a bridge between Ashok Nagar and Paddammagadda was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 1.10 crore, and a road from Jalli to Papaiahpeta via Yellayagudem (5.78 Km) with Rs 4.12 crore in Chennaraopet mandal, and a double-lane road from Maheshwaram R&B Road to Konapuram via Gurizala and Lingapuram (8.49 Km) with Rs 6.59 crore.

“I have submitted the proposals to the officials concerned and the Minister to sanction some more roads through sanction of additional funds,” Sudharshan Reddy added.

