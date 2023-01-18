Rs 31,990 worth Dolce & Gabbana cap tickles Twitter users

A Twitter user’s experience on the website of Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana startled users online.

Hyderabad: If there is one way you can confirm the onset of winter, it’s by noticing your colony uncles wearing what is called a monkey cap. This piece of clothing accessory is so engraved in the desi winter fashion, that no luxury label can glamourise it, let alone price it anything over a couple hundred bucks.

A Twitter user’s experience on the website of Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana startled users online. Swati Moitra shared a screenshot of what looks like a regular monkey cap priced at Rs 31,990 after a discount.

“As a Bengali, I am horrified and vindicated,” she wrote. The tweet which is now viral on the platform has over 111.1 K views as of now.

The product was called ‘Khaki Ski Mask Cap’ which very much looks just like an ordinary monkey cap. It was originally priced at Rs 40,000 and the product also has an EMI option that starts at Rs 1,778 per month.

Who would buy a cap on EMI? Only Dolce & Gabbana must know.

“Was so cold in the mountains end-Dec, if promised express delivery, I may have robbed a bank and ordered this!” wrote one sarcastic user.

“31k for a monkey-cap!!! I got mine for Rs 20, 10 years ago, & it is still serving me fine (sic),” wrote another user, who literally spilled the facts.

Users made fun of the luxury brand for putting up a basic cap for an extravagant price. Many said that even though the wool used in making the said cap is the best in the world, it shouldn’t cost as much as it does.

As a Bengali, I am horrified and vindicated. pic.twitter.com/fu8Wn5ToPa — Swati Moitra (@swatiatrest) January 17, 2023