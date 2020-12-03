Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to flood victim’s family in Sangareddy

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy assured that the administration will provide a job to Ananthula Anand’s wife soon.

Sangareddy: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy on Thursday handed over Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the bereaved family members of Ananthula Anand (30), a resident of Ameenpur, who was washed away in a stream in October.

The MLA assured that the administration will provide a job to Anand’s wife soon. The MLA along with Ameenpur Municipal Chairman Tummala Panduranga Reddy visited the house of Anand alias Mallikarjun. Since Hyderabad and it suburbs witnessed heavy rains in October this year, Ameenpur area witnessed heavy floods. While Anand was crossing a stream at Uskebavi on October 13 late night, his car was swept away in the stream. His car and body were fished out by NDRF (National Disaster Response Forces) six days later when the water flow receded.

Mahipal Reddy assured them that they will always stand by the family. He lamented that they could not save Anand though they had put in all efforts on the fateful day. Anand’s parents thanked the MLA and the State government for their help.

