Rs 500 LPG cylinder scheme will be launched within a week: CM Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy assured that the promises to supply 200 units of free power and for a crop loan waiver upto Rs 2 lakh too would be fulfilled soon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 09:26 PM

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy addressing a public meeting at Kosgi.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, addressing his first public meeting in his constituency of Kodangal after assuming charge, said on Wednesday that the scheme to supply LPG cylinders at Rs.500 would be launched within a week while disbursement of investment support under Rythu Bharosa to farmers would be completed by March 16. He assured that the promises to supply 200 units of free power and for a crop loan waiver upto Rs 2 lakh too would be fulfilled soon.

Addressing a public meeting at Kosgi, Revanth Reddy said neither the BRS nor the BJP had the right to seek votes in Mahabubnagar Parliamentary constituency during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in view of their failure to develop the Palamuru region. He alleged that both the parties neglected the Palamuru region, while the Congress was making efforts for its development.

Also Read CM Revanth Reddy lays foundation stones for works worth Rs 4,369 crore in Kodangal

The Chief Minister alleged that the Palamuru region was neglected during the previous BRS regime with no new ayacut. Revanth Reddy also slammed the BJP MPs for their repeated failure to fulfill their promises to the people of Telangana. He questioned the contribution of the BJP for development of the State, especially the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. Pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised national project status for Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he said there was no progress till date.

“I promised to end 70 years of suffering of Palamuru region and now came to fulfill it. I got approvals for Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme in 2014, and today laid the foundation for the same,” he said. He called upon the Congress activists to thwart the attempts of the BRS and the BJP to defeat the Congress and ensure the election of Congress candidate Vamsichand Reddy with a huge majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.