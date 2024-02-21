CM Revanth Reddy lays foundation stones for works worth Rs 4,369 crore in Kodangal

Revanth Reddy, who represents the constituency in the Assembly, was making his debut visit to Kodangal after assuming charge as Chief Minister

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday laid foundation stones for development works with an outlay of Rs 4,369.14 crore, including the Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme, in Kodangal constituency in Vikarabad district. Revanth Reddy, who represents the constituency in the Assembly, was making his debut visit to Kodangal after assuming charge as Chief Minister.

Upon reaching Kosgi in a special helicopter on Wednesday evening, the Chief Minister, who was accompanied by Speaker Gaddam Prasad, Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and C Damodara Raja Narasimha, reached the venue near the Kosgi police station.

He laid foundation stones for various development works including the Rs 2,945 crore Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme. He also laid foundation stones for road expansion and bridge construction works worth Rs 344.5 crore, construction of a government veterinary college at Chadrakal village with Rs 360 crore, construction of government medical, nursing and physiotherapy colleges along with a 220-bed hospital in Kodangal with Rs 224.5 crore, and also development of HLBS-R/Fs approach roads with Rs 213 crore, among others.

Later, the Chief Minister visited the stalls set up by members of Self Help Groups in the constituency and interacted with them. He also handed over cheques to the SHGs through bank-linkage and addressed a public meeting.