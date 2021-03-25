Rs 6.50 lakh worth black jaggery, alum seized in Mahabubabad

Three persons were arrested for illegally stocking and selling the same for manufacture of gudumba (ID liquor)

By | Published: 9:09 pm

Mahabubabad: Police seized 65 quintals of black jaggery and 100 kgs of alum illegally stored in a mango orchard on the outskirts of Amangal village under Mahabubabad rural police station limits on Thursday.

The value of the seized material was estimated at Rs 6.50 lakh. Three persons were arrested for illegally stocking and selling the same for manufacture of gudumba (ID liquor). The arrested have been identified as Vankudothu Veerender, Vankudothu Murali and Banothu Naveen of Bhajana Thanda under Ayodya village limits. One more accused Gugulothu Suman of the same thanda is absconding.

Disclosing the details at a press conference here on Thursday, SP N Koti Reddy said that the accused were procuring the banned black jaggery and alum from Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh and selling the same to the ID liquor brewers at exorbitant prices to easy money. The SP has appreciated ASP Yogesh Gautham, Mahabubabad Rural CI Ravi Kumar, and SI Ch Ramesh for nabbing the gang of the banned jaggery smugglers.

