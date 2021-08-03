Six black jaggery traders arrested in Mahabubabad

In the first incident, Maripeda police arrested four persons and seized Rs 12.40 lakh worth 120 quintals of black jaggery and four quintals of alum on Tuesday.

Mahabubabad: Six persons were arrested for illegally transporting black jaggery and alum in two separate incidents in the district on Tuesday.

In the first incident, Maripeda police arrested four persons and seized Rs 12.40 lakh worth 120 quintals of black jaggery and four quintals of alum on Tuesday. The arrested have been identified as Badvath Bicha, Jarpula Veerannna of Mahabubabad district, Boda Damodhar (lorry driver) and Batta Kotaiah (lorry driver) of Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh State.

According to Mahabubabad SP N Koti Reddy, on receiving reliable information, police had gone to Purushothayamagudem village outskirts and found two lorries and SUV there. “During the checking, the police found the banned black jaggery and alum which was brought from Nellore,” he added. Two other accused including the organiser of this illegal trade, Boda Ramesh of Makula Thanda of Maripeda mandal, are absconding. There are two police cases against Ramesh, who is also a RMP, the SP said.

In another case, the police of Dornakal arrested two persons and seized Rs 10 lakh worth of black jaggery and alum on Monday. They arrested two persons- Rana Shanthi Raju Naik of Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, and Kinnera Mahesh of Kuravi mandal of Mahabubabad district. A team of police led by Dornakal SI Bhadru Naik had intercepted an SUV (Bolero) near Chilakoyalapadu village and found 50 quintals of black jaggery. Six other accused of the case are at large.

Meanwhile, Danthalapally police led by Muralidhar Raju have arrested two persons for illegally transporting the rice meant for the PDS on the Pedda Mupparam village outskirts on Tuesday and seized 50 quintals of the PDS rice. “The arrested have been identified as Daravtah Mohan of Turkapally mandal of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, and Tejavath Sai of Bommalaramaram village of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

Meanwhile, Nellikuduru police have also seized 50 quintals of PDS rice by arresting three persons for their alleged involvement in the illegal transportation of the rice. Mahabubabad town police have also arrested one and seized 10 quintals of PDS rice.