Rs 67,000 crore spent on Hyderabad alone: KTR

Hyderabad: Dismissing as baseless the allegation of opposition parties on Hyderabad’s development, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao said on Wednesday that a whopping Rs 67,000 crore was spent on the capital alone in the last six years.

Sharing details in the State Assembly here on Wednesday, the Minister said Rs 9,764 crore was spent by HMWSSB, Rs 1,067 by HMDA, Rs 2,374 by TSSPDCL, among others.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was transforming Hyderabad into a global city and accordingly all aspects were being handled in a phased manner. While many cities like Chennai and others were dependent on supply of drinking water through trains, Hyderabad has sufficient water, he said.

Further, to ensure sufficient drinking water supply till 2050, the State government was executing Sunkesula project to draw Krishna water from Nagarjuna Sagar. Towards this, Rs 725 crore has been sanctioned in the current budget out of the total project cost of Rs 1,450 crore, he said.

Assuring Congress MLA D Sridhar Babu that River Musi would be transformed into River Sabarmati, he said the works would be completed before the end of the term. “The Chief Minister completed the world’s biggest multi-stage lift irrigation project – Kaleshwaram in three years. It is a matter of pride for the entire nation in general and Telangana in particular,” he said, adding that Rs 200 crore was allocated for MRDCL in the current budget.

He further informed the Congress MLA that as a means to take up door to door garbage collection more effectively, 300 more Swachh autos will be flagged off on Thursday in the city.

