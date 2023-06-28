| Rs 704 50 Crore Spent On Construction Of Various Police Buildings In Telangana Tsphcl Chariman

Hyderabad: A total of Rs 704.50 crore was spent on the construction of various police buildings including police stations, police commissionerate buildings and district police headquarter buildings, said Telangana Police Housing Corporation Chairman, Koleti Damodar.

In accordance with the ideas of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, these buildings were constructed with state-of-the-art facilities similar to corporate offices.

Addressing the media persons on Wednesday, Damodar said 23 new district police headquarter buildings including at Siddipet, Kamareddy, Ramagundam were taken up and front offices at 90 police stations across the State was taken up. Construction of district police buildings was taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 38.5 crore.

As per the government’s directions that every mandal should have a police station, the corporation has construction of 137 police stations each costing between Rs 2.7 crore to Rs 4.25 crore. Of them, 109 buildings have been completed and the work on others in under progress.

“The district police headquarters is being constructed in such a way that the total area is about around 51,411 square feet. All police buildings are equipped with latest technology and designs,” Damodar said.

In the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, a total of 67 police station buildings, including those constructed during the Nizam era, were either revamped or re-constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 175.68 crore.

In places covered by forest area like in Asifabad, Nirmal, Adilabad, Bhadrachalam and Nallamalla, police stations have been constructed with special designs, Damodar added.

