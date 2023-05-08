TSRTC slashes T-24 tickets to Rs 80 for women

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:06 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Hyderabad: In view of the summer season, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Monday launched an exclusive offer for women by reducing the T-24 ticket to Rs.80 within Greater Hyderabad region.

The TSRTC management had recently reduced the ticket price for 24-hour city ordinary and metro express buses from Rs 100 to Rs.90 for ordinary passengers and Rs.80 for senior citizens. The RTC now has decided to extend the T-24 ticket at Rs 80 for women passengers. The new T-24 ticket price for women will be available for Rs 80 from Tuesday and these tickets can be purchased from conductors of ordinary and metro express buses plying within the city limits.

The TSRTC Chairman, Bajireddy Govardhan said that the T-24 ticket, which has been made available in the Greater Hyderabad region to reduce the financial burden on passengers, has received very good response from the citizens.

“The slashed prices are attracting a lot of travelers. After price reduction, on an average, about 40,000 tickets are sold every day. Earlier, the sale of T-24 tickets used to hover around 25,000 tickets per day,” RTC Chairman said.

On the other hand, the T-6 ticket for women and senior citizens, which is available at Rs 50 and allows commuters to travel for 6 hours between 10 am and 4 pm, has also proved to be a success.

“The F-24 ticket has been made available for the convenience of family members and friends. Four persons can travel for 24 hours by paying Rs.300 on weekends and holidays,” TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said.

He advised citizens to purchase T-24, T-6, F-24 tickets introduced in the city limits and reach their destinations safely.

