RTC Warangal region to introduce 132 electric buses

The residents of Warangal city will soon enjoy eco-friendly travel options as the TSRTC has announced the allocation of 132 electric buses.

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 03:35 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Warangal: The residents of Warangal city will soon enjoy eco-friendly travel options as the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced the allocation of 132 electric buses to the Warangal region. The TSRTC is taking a significant step in combating air and noise pollution by embracing electric buses, aligning with the state government’s efforts to reduce pollution caused by diesel vehicles. As a part of this, the officials of the Warangal region recently held a meeting to identify profitable routes and make preparations for the introduction of electric buses.

Special arrangements will be made to establish fast-charging points at bus depots, ensuring efficient operation of these environmentally friendly vehicles. The state government has made a recent commitment to make electric buses available within the next two years, further bolstering TSRTC efforts to strengthen its services.

Olectra Greentech, an Indian bus manufacturer, has been entrusted with the task of supplying a total of electric buses to TSRTC. Regional Manager, K Srilatha, said, “The plan includes the introduction of 132 electric buses in the first phase, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. The corporation already launched electric bus services between Hyderabad and Vijayawada about 20 days ago”

The forthcoming 12-meter electric AC buses will accommodate 41 seats and cover more than 325 kilometers on a single charge. Passenger safety will be prioritized, with panic buttons and vehicle tracking systems installed at each seat. The buses will also feature a minimum of three CCTV cameras, storing one month’s worth of data, and will be connected to the TSRTC control room.

The electric buses will offer high-end features, including reverse parking assistance cameras, LED boards displaying destination details, mobile charging ports, individual lamps at every seat, a Fire Detection Suppression System (FDSS) to prevent fire accidents, and public address systems for passenger information, according to the officials.