Hyderabad brings back double-decker buses in electric avatar; check routes

Hyderabad! The city is all set to welcome six electric double-decker buses on its roads after two long decades.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:07 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Get ready to relive the nostalgia of traveling in a double-decker bus, Hyderabad! The city is all set to welcome six electric double-decker buses on its roads after two long decades.

These buses which will operate on significant tourism routes, including Tank Bund, Old City, and the Financial District, were purchased by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Urban Development Authority (HMDA) at a whopping cost of Rs 12.96 crore.

Excitingly, the buses will take tourists on a trip to the most iconic landmarks of the city, including the Birla Mandir, Assembly, Salar Jung Museum, Charminar, Mecca Masjid, and many more. Initially, passengers will be able to enjoy free rides on these nostalgic vehicles, with later fares priced at Rs 50 per head.

The authorities are planning to expand the routes depending on the response. The double-decker buses were once an integral part of the city’s transport system, started by the Nizam and remained operational until 2003. And now, they are back, bringing back memories and a renewed sense of joy.

The HMDA plans to extend its electric double-decker bus fleet up to 30 buses. With a seating capacity of 65 passengers, plus the driver, these buses are fully electric and can travel 150 kilometers on a single charge, taking just 2-2.5 hours to recharge fully.

Special charging points for the buses have been installed at Khairatabad STP and Sanjeevaiah Park.

This move to eco-friendly and historic transport is a step towards a greener and more sustainable future. So, hop on board, and let’s go on a journey to remember!