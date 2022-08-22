Rubaroo holds felicitation programme for ELP batch in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:44 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Hyderabad: A felicitation and closure event celebrating the graduating batch of the Emerging Leaders Programme (ELP) was held by Rubaroo.

The ELP is Rubaroo’s flagship programme on building leadership journeys for young people on Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) and is supported by Microsoft IDC. The event celebrated the closure and felicitation of the 14 youth facilitators who were in attendance along with family and friends. The event was also attended by the programme’s alumni, student beneficiaries and teachers from the participating schools, a press release said.

Ramakanth Konatham from State Street, one of Rubaroo’s funding partners, spoke about the importance of conversing about gender related issues for the creation of a more inclusive society. He appreciated and congratulated the work that Rubaroo is doing through the Emerging Leaders Programme.

Meanwhile, Rubaroo announced the launch of the upcoming cohort and has put out the call to invite and onboard Youth Facilitators (YF) from diverse backgrounds for the Emerging Leaders Programme 2022-2023.