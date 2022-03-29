Rural roads is State subject, says Centre

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:30 PM, Tue - 29 March 22

Hyderabad: The State Government may use funds for such repairs, available under various other provisions. This was shared by union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyothi in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

TRS MPs Kavitha Malothu, Venkatesh Netha, Ranjith Reddy and P Dayakar asked whether Central Government was extending any financial or other assistance to Telangana Government for repairs and restoration of damaged roads due to heavy rains.

In reply, the union Minister of State for Rural Development said as per the PMGSY guidelines, maintenance of roads constructed under the programme was State Governments responsibility. Maintenance funds to service the contract are required to be budgeted by the State Governments.

Telangana has completed works covering 11,559 kms road length out of the 14,320 kms road length sanctioned to the State under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) I, II and III and Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas (RCPLWEA).

The union Minister of State for Rural Development further said the construction and maintenance of roads. The Ministry has set a deadline of September 2022 for completion of PMGSY I, II and III and March 2023 for RCPLWEA. The implementation period of PMGSY- III is up to March, 2025.

Roads construction status under various interventions in Telangana (in kms)

Name of vertical Sanctioned Completed Balance**

PMGSY-I 10,192 9,777 200

PMGSY-II 944 896 00

RCPLWEA 698 278 420

PMGSY-III 2,396 608 1,782

*Balance road length is less than the difference of sanctioned and completed length due to the reasons. Some projects were completed with less than the sanctioned length due to reduction in road length, change in alignment, construction of part length by other agencies.

