Ryan Reynolds to receive Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter award

Ryan Reynolds will be felicitated at 11th annual Revels & Revelations

By ANI Published Date - 07:40 AM, Thu - 21 September 23

Photo: ANI

Los Angeles: Actor Ryan Reynolds will be honoured with Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter award.

He will be felicitated at 11th annual Revels & Revelations, Variety reported. This year’s fundraiser will be held in New York City at City Winery New York on October 9.

BC2M is Glenn Close’s mental-health-focused nonprofit organization. Each year, the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter award is given out at the fundraiser in honor of the late actor by his children, Zak, Zelda and Cody. Previous recipients include Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Ben Stiller, the Smith family, Dan and Eugene Levy and Melissa McCarthy.

“I am looking forward to a spectacular evening and am grateful for the generosity of my fellow artists who will gather to honor Ryan Reynolds and to inspire what I hope will be a record-breaking evening to sustain and create vital Bring Change to Mind Clubs throughout this country,” said Close.

The program will also feature performances by Reba McEntire and Amy Schumer and auction items from Ina Garten (a garden tour!) and Taylor Swift (a signed guitar!).