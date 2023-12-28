Telangana: Rythu Bandhu beneficiaries at crossroads

Hyderabad: In a development causing widespread uncertainty, nearly 70 lakh farmers in Telangana find themselves at a crossroads as the fate of their financial assistance under Rythu Bharosa hangs in the balance.

The freshly released Praja Palana application form created a cloud of confusion, particularly for those without a white ration card, who now face the potential cessation of benefits under Rythu Bharosa.

Under the new directive, all Praja Palana applicants should mandatorily submit a copy of their Aadhaar card and white ration card to be eligible for five of the six guarantees of the Congress government. While it is clearly mentioned in the application that the existing beneficiaries of social security pensions need not re-apply, there is no such directive for the existing beneficiaries of schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, who are seeking financial assistance under the new Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Thus, confusion prevails over whether all farmers currently covered under Rythu Bandhu will automatically receive financial aid under Rythu Bharosa or if every farmer must submit a separate application for Rythu Bharosa during the ongoing Praja Palana from December 28 to January 6. Notably, only those farmers who possess a white ration card are eligible to apply for Rythu Bharosa currently.

This has left an estimated 70 lakh farmers in Telangana in a state of anxiety. The looming deadline adds pressure to an already complex situation, raising concerns for farmers of missing out on crucial financial support. The intricacies of this new process, coupled with the short application window, have raised more questions about the fate of the existing beneficiaries. The government’s move to require a separate application has stirred debates about the rationale behind the decision and its potential impact on the vulnerable farming community.

While the Agriculture Department officials were not willing to confirm or deny it officially, sources said the State government plans to impose a ceiling on the number of Rythu Bharosa beneficiaries to cut down its expenditure. Around 15-16 lakh farmers covered under Rythu Bandhu are likely to lose benefits under the new Rythu Bharosa scheme. However, farmers who do not have a white ration card but have less cultivation area might be covered under Rythu Bharosa through other means.

Ironically, the Praja Palana application form, which mandates submitting Aadhaar and white ration cards and seeks various other information, finds no mention of the bank account numbers which were being used to transfer benefits directly under Rythu Bandhu and social security pensions, among other schemes.