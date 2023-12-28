| Hyderabad Over 1 98 Lakh Applications Received On Day One Of Praja Palana

Hyderabad: Over 1.98 lakh applications received on day one of Praja Palana

Charminar received the most number of applications with 43,798

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:23 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Praja palana at Kukatpally circle Raju colony. Photo : Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Over 1.98 lakh applications were submitted on day one of the Praja Palana initiative across all six GHMC zones. While 2.39 lakh households were covered, a total of 1.73 lakh Abhayahastham applications were received, in addition to 20,714 other applications.

Charminar received the most number of applications with 43,798. This zone also covered 54,055 households. Of them, 38,504 were Abhayahastham applications, 5,294 were related to others.

Kukatpally covered 44,976 households and received 36,465 Abhayahastham applications, receiving a total of 39,355 applications. LB Nagar (31,513), Secunderabad (31,414), Khairatabad (28,068), and Serilingampally (19,828) contributed significantly to the total count of applications.

The least number of applications came in from Secunderabad Cantonment with only 4,033 total applications.

Informing that applications will be provided free of cost, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose asked citizens to not purchase them outside.