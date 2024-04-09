Rythu Vedikas wait for maintenance charges

Agricultural officials are facing difficulties to maintain the Rythu Vedikas since maintenance charges have not been released during the last 19 months.

9 April 2024

Karimnagar: Rythu Vedikas, which were developed for the benefit of farmers, are now in trouble due to lack of money for maintenance.

They have to spend money from their pockets. In order to provide a platform for the farming community to share their ideas about new techniques in farming and overcome insects’ attacks on the crop, the previous BRS government constructed a Rythu Vedika for every 5,000 acres and deployed agriculture extension officers (AEOs) as in-charges.

Initially, per month, an amount of Rs 3,000 was given to each vedika for the purpose of maintenance such as to clear electricity bills, sanitation, purchase stationary, conduct training to farmers, drinking water, repairs and others.

Since the amount did not completely fulfilled the needs of the vedikas, agriculture department officials sent proposals to the government for the enhancement of the amount.

Based on the department’s request, the previous government hiked the amount to Rs.9,000 and paid Rs.45,000 to each vedika from April to August 2022.

However, the payments stopped after that for reasons best known to officials, with an amount of Rs 1.71 lakh now pending to each vedika. A total of Rs 4.41 crore has to be paid to 258 rythu vedikas functioning in the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

The highest of Rs 1.29 crore has to be paid to 76 vedikas in Karimnagar followed by Jagtial at Rs 1.21 crore (71), Rajanna-Sircilla at Rs 97.47 crore (57) and Peddapalli at Rs 92.34 crore (54).

Recently, the State government launched video-conference systems in Rythu Vedikas in order for interactions with farmers by agricultural scientists and higher officials.

In addition to the existing infrastructure including chairs, tables and other materials, a big size TV, setup box, and inverters were arranged by spending Rs 3.70 crore for the purpose of the video conferences.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Agriculture Officer (in-charge), B Srinivas said the maintenance of Rythu Vedikas had become a major issue since the funds were not given regularly.