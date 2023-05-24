SaaS experience platform ‘Plume’ to start centre in Hyderabad

Plume, the creator of the world's first Software as a Service (SaaS) is starting its centre in Hyderabad with an employment opportunity for 100 people

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Plume, the creator of the world's first Software as a Service (SaaS) is starting its centre in Hyderabad with an employment opportunity for 100 people

Hyderabad: Plume, the creator of the world’s first Software as a Service (SaaS) experience platform for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and their subscribers, is starting its centre in Hyderabad with an employment opportunity for 100 people.

“We are excited to expand our footprint to Hyderabad. Hyderabad’s world-class engineering talent, combined with Plume’s novel technology, will drive our mission to solve complex technical problems at scale to deliver unparalleled levels of service personalization. We look forward to contributing to Hyderabad’s thriving tech ecosystem,” said Kiran Edara, Chief Development Officer (CDO) of Plume.

The announcement was made after Kiran Edara and Liem Vo, Chief OpenSync and Hardware Officer of Plume met Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries) in the USA. Dr. TV Nagendra Prasad, Consul General of India at San Francisco and E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Special Secretary (Investment Promotion & NRI Affairs) were present.

According to an official statement, Plume is deployed in more than 50 million active locations globally. As the only open and hardware-independent, cloud-controlled solution, Plume enables the rapid delivery of new services for smart homes, small businesses, and beyond at massive scale. Plume’s investors include Insight Partners, SoftBank, Liberty Global Ventures, Qualcomm and Samsung.

Also Read 10 days after announcement, DAZN opens development centre in Hyderabad