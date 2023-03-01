Sabitha Indra Reddy assures action against those responsible for inter student’s suicide

Sabitha Indra Reddy said officials were directed to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident and submit a report based on which necessary action would be initiated against those responsible

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:31 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy termed the death of intermediate student N Satwik ‘tragic and unfortunate’. She said officials were directed to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident and submit a report based on which necessary action would be initiated against those responsible.

Satwik died by suicide in the classroom over alleged harassment by the corporate college management at Narsingi in Hyderabad on Tuesday night.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Minister said all college managements were directed to ensure that students were not under pressure during the exams. She wanted colleges to establish student counseling facilities on their premises and stated that stringent action would be initiated against colleges violating norms.