Sabitha Indra Reddy launches Telangana’s first public reading room in Ranga Reddy

The public reading room would help people, especially students preparing for government recruitment examinations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:59 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday launched the State’s first public reading room established by the District Library department in Ekvaipally village of Kadthal Mandal in Ranga Reddy district. The public reading room would help people, especially students preparing for government recruitment examinations.

The Minister also launched one public reading room each in Mahankal and Madhapur villages in Maheshwaram constituency in Ranga Reddy district. Another 10 reading rooms in the district were being readied. As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, reading rooms were being set up in 5,000 government schools across the State, the Minister said.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated a teacher equipment demonstration event organized as part of the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (Tholimettu) programme at Challa Lingareddy ZP High School under Meerpet Corporation limits.